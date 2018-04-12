VIDEO: Pair wanted for armed robbery on St. Claude Avenue

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two people in connection to an armed robbery in the Marigny.

Officers said the incident happened Monday in the 2300 block of St. Calude Avenue.

The first suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the victim's purse. The second suspect took the victim's cell phone.

According to NOPD, both suspects were wearing hooded jackets, and the second suspect appeared to have a camera around his neck.

Anyone with any information on the below subjects should contact an Eighth District detective at 504-658-6080. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.