UPDATE: Crews work to clean up 4,200-gallon fuel spill after vessel hits pier

An oil sheen was spotted near the Port of New Orleans on Thursday. (Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

The Coast Guard, LOSCO and local agencies continued to clean up an oil spill on the lower Mississippi River near New Orleans Thursday.

The Singapore-flagged vessel Pac Antares hit a pier Thursday at about 10:30 a.m., causing an estimated 4,200 gallons of oil fuel to discharge.

Response personnel are conducting an assessment of the area and have established an Incident Command Post to coordinate response efforts.

OMI Environmental Solutions deployed containment boom, sorbent boom and pads around the spill to contain and collect oil. They have deployed one skimmer at the site to skim the oil off the surface of the river and have four more en route.

The Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health and Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality are maintaining stations in the vicinity of Riverwalk mall.

“First responders continue to work to minimize the environmental impacts and protect the public so the river can be opened to commercial traffic as soon as possible,” said Capt. Wayne Arguin, commander, Sector New Orleans.

The Mississippi River remains closed from mile marker 91 to mile marker 101.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Involved in the response are:

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans

National Response Cooperation

Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinators Office

Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality

OMI Environmental Standards

