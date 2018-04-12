VIDEO: Oil sheen spotted on Mississippi River; all river traffic shut down

VIDEO: Oil sheen spotted on Mississippi River; all river traffic - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
An oil sheen was spotted near the Port of New Orleans on Thursday. (Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) An oil sheen was spotted near the Port of New Orleans on Thursday. (Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
The U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed that there is an oil sheen on the Mississippi River between the Port of New Orleans and Crescent City Connection.

All river traffic has been shut down, including the Algiers Point-Canal St. ferry. The spill happened near French Quarter Fest just as the event started on Thursday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report at 10:30 a.m. of the Singapore-flagged vessel Pac Antares hitting a pier and reportedly leaking diesel fuel into the river. The vessel is currently moored at Nashville Avenue Wharf and the leak has reportedly been plugged.

A spokesman with the Orleans Parish Sewerage and Water Board said drinking water in the parish is safe.

The Coast Guard is not sure how much was released into the water, but the agency will release that information later.

Involved in the response are: 

  • Coast Guard Sector New Orleans 
  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
  • National Response Cooperation
  • Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinators Office
  • Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality
  • OMI Environmental Standards 

No injuries were reported. The cause of the incident is still under investigation. 

