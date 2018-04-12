Report: Steve Gleason recommended for Congressional Gold Medal

Sen. Bill Cassidy introduced legislation Thursday to award Steve Gleason with the Congressional Gold Medal for his work in raising awareness of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as ALS.

"Steve Gleason was a hero for Saints fans and now he is a hero for all Americans as he finds hope and meaning in overcoming disability and creating greater opportunity for others who are disabled," Cassidy said in a statement to NFL.com.

Steve Gleason and Team Gleason have raised hundreds of millions of dollars to help fund research and find a cure for ALS.

Gleason played for the Saints for seven years. His career included one of the most iconic moments in the team’s history when he blocked a punt in the first home game after Hurricane Katrina.

He was diagnosed with ALS in 2011.

