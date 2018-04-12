Draft profile: Leighton Vander Esch - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Draft profile: Leighton Vander Esch

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
Leighton Vander Esch starred at Boise State.
(WVUE) -

Linebacker is not a glaring position of need. The Saints are pretty well stocked there. But when the 27th pick comes up, and Boise State's Leigthon Vander Esch is still around, he just might be too good to pass up. Forcing the Saints to stay true to their best player available approach.

Vander Esch is a unique prospect in that he's big at 6-4, 256 pounds, but very rangy and athletic. He ran an impressive 4.65-40, a6.88 three-cone drill, and a 39.5 vertical jump.

He was also very productive in college last year . He finished the season with 141 tackles, four sacks, three interceptions, and four forced fumbles.

His biggest drawback is experience. As great as those numbers were, Vander Esch only started one season at Boise State.

We know the Saints have at least some level of interest in Vander Esch. FOX 8 Sports first reported they had both a formal interview with him at the NFL Combine, and hosted him on a top-30 pre-draft visit. 
 

