Some parents upset with lottery system for enrollment into Orleans schools

Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
Some parents are upset with the lottery system for Orleans Parish Schools. It's called OneApp, and it allows parents to apply to schools by listing their child's top picks. But, we're learning some children didn't get in to any of their choices.more>>
The sponsor of controversial legislation that would require criminal grand juries to review all officer-involved shootings resulting in injury or death deferred her own bill after agreeing to seek creation of a task force to study it.more>>
Fat City, once known for its bars and nightclubs is becoming a different kind of hotspot in Metairie.more>>
Louisiana’s budget shortfall is officially recognized as not as large as first feared.more>>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.more>>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.more>>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.more>>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.more>>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.more>>
Local and federal authorities are searching for a murder suspect who’s accused of killing a woman in Florida.more>>
The Alabama punter is really just as humble as it gets. He said none of this was planned, but that God moved him enough to ask the President of the United States if he could pray over him.more>>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.more>>
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.more>>
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.more>>
