Louisiana prepares for threat of severe weather

There is a severe weather threat on Saturday for Southeast Louisiana and Mississippi. (FOX 8)

Emergency officials across the state have started to prepare for this weekend's expected storms.

They are encouraging everyone to be ready for the threat of severe weather.

The Louisiana Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is activating its crisis action team. That state team will be on standby to answer any calls for support from local emergency agencies.

They say hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible with this storm system, and heavy rain will also be a concern for some areas.

GOHSEP will also be hosting a series of conference calls with local emergency managers about this weekend's weather threat.

GOHSEP’s director says the state has dealt with similar storms systems in recent weeks that have similar characteristics as the one expected this weekend.

He is encouraging everyone to check their emergency supplies to make sure you are your family are ready.

