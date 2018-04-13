NOLA Weekend: What to eat at French Quarter Fest for less than $5

You can eat until you burst at French Quarter Festival. (Source: NOLA Weekend)

At French Quarter Fest, there’s always so much to eat, but we know things can quickly add up. Sometimes you only have a couple of bucks, to bite into some of the best food the fest has to offer. We put together a bountiful list of great food items for the budget-conscious festival-goer.

If you’re heading to the fest on a tight budget, here is a list of items you can buy for $5 or less:

Jackson Square Vendors

Galatoire’s

Fried Sweet Potato & Pecan Pie $4

Plum Street Snoball

Strawberry, Bubble Gum, Cherry, Lemon-Lime, Grape, Pineapple, Nectar Cream, Coconut Cream, Chocolate Cream, Cream Ice Cream, or Iced Coffee Cream $4

Sugar-Free Flavors: Raspberry or Pink Lemonade $5

Trey Yuen Cuisine of China

Egg Rolls 2 for $5

LA State Museum’s Old U.S. Mint Vendors

14 Parishes Jamaican Restaurant

Steamed Cabbage – $4

Rice and Peas – $4

Fried Plantains – $4

The Blue Crab

Chicken Pasta $5

Boucherie

Krispy Kreme Bread Pudding $5

Plum Street Snoballs

Strawberry, Bubble Gum, Cherry, Lemon-Lime, Grape, Pineapple, Nectar Cream, Coconut Cream, Chocolate Cream, Cream Ice Cream, or Iced Coffee Cream $4

Sugar-Free Flavors: Raspberry or Pink Lemonade $5

Three Muses

Wonton Chips $5

Riverfront – Canal Street Vendors

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Sweet Potato Casserole $5

Riverfront – Plaza Vendor

Plum Street Snoballs

Strawberry, Bubble Gum, Cherry, Lemon-Lime, Grape, Pineapple, Nectar Cream, Coconut Cream, Chocolate Cream, Cream Ice Cream, or Iced Coffee Cream $4

Sugar-Free Flavors: Raspberry or Pink Lemonade $5

Bennachin Restaurant

Sweet Potato Pie $4

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Shrimp Cakes $5

Cajun Shrimp Bowl $5

Flamingo A-Go-Go

Garlic Parmesan Fries $4

Coconut Sorbet with Honey Mango & Raspberry $4

Loretta’s Authentic Pralines

Praline Candy Flavors: Original, Chocolate, Rum, Coconut $3.5

Praline Shoe Soles $5

Praline Cupcakes $5

Praline Beignet $5

SoBou

Chocolate Belly Cookie $5

Riverfront – Palm Lawn Vendors

Plum Street Snoballs

Strawberry, Bubble Gum, Cherry, Lemon-Lime, Grape, Pineapple, Nectar Cream, Coconut Cream, Chocolate Cream, Cream Ice Cream, or Iced Coffee Cream $4

Sugar-Free Flavors: Raspberry or Pink Lemonade $5

Quintin’s Ice Cream Cart

Ice Cream: Vanilla Bean, Chocolate- cup $5

Jax Brewery Vendors

Cafe Beignet

3 Traditional Beignets $4.50

Company Burger

Company Fries – $4

Jack Dempsey’s

Baked Macaroni $5

Lasyone’s Meat Pie Restaurant

Creole Taters – $4

McHardys Chicken & Fixin’

Eight “All” White Meat Fried Chicken Bites with Potato Salad or Coleslaw $5

Wink’s Original Buttermilk Drop Café

Buttermilk Drops $2 / 3 for $5

WWOZ’s Mango Freeze

Mango Freeze $5

Festival Beverages

Soft Drinks

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, or Mist TWST – $3

Bubly (Grapefruit) – $3

Gatorade (Fruit Punch) – $4

Aquafina Water – $3

Iced Beverages

French Market Iced Cold Brew Coffee – $5

Luzianne Iced Tea – Sweet, Unsweet, Peach- $4

