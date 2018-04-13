Some Syrian residents in New Orleans area thankful for U.S. intervention

U.S. officials said the military has not launched any strikes on Syria. (Source: Raycom Media)

In Metairie, electrical engineer Khaled Zeitoun says he lost his own brother two years ago after he took their parents back to Syria for their final years.

Zeitoun says his brother was punished because of his activities on social media in opposition to the Assad government.

He says Syrians everywhere owe a debt of gratitude to the U.S. for its involvement in the country’s conflict.

“Thanks for him, thanks for Congress, thanks to American people, they have a big heart,” he said.

Zeitoun says, however, he does not believe the attack by itself will have much impact on efforts to remove Syrian President Assad from power.

President Donald Trump has said he could soon fire “smart” missiles at Syria.

