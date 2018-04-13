Ferry service reopens following fuel spill in Mississippi River

Crews work Thursday to clean up a fuel spill from a vessel in the Mississippi River in New Orleans. (FOX 8)

The U.S. Coast Guard has the authorized Canal St. ferry to resume service effective immediately, the Regional Transit Authority announced Friday morning.

The ferry service, and other river traffic around the Port of New Orleans, was suspended after a 4,200 gallon fuel spill in the Mississippi River.

Crews have been working to clean up the spill since Thursday afternoon.

