St. Tammany Parish residents receiving scam calls, sheriff says

St. Tammany Parish residents might be receiving calls from individuals who are falsely claiming to be with the sheriff’s office.

The STPSO wants people in the parish to know it is a scam.

“If you receive a call from someone claiming to be with the Sheriff’s Office and want to verify the validity of the call, hang up and call us directly back,” a post on the sheriff’s Facebook said.

You can reach them at 985-809-8200 or 985-726-8000.

“Do not give out personal information over the phone and remember, the sheriff’s office does not call to collect money over the phone,” the post said.

