Man arrested for pulling gun while waiting to pick student up from Slidell school

A Slidell-area man was arrested following an alleged road-rage incident that happened in a carline at a North Shore school.

Tyronne Causey, 32, was taken to jail Thursday after he threatened another parent with a handgun while they were waiting to pick up students at Cypress Cove Elementary School shortly before 4 p.m.

Causey became irritated following an incident with another driver in the carline and brandished the weapon.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were called and the school was briefly placed on lockdown as a safety precaution.

Causey was taken into custody and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm in a Firearm-Free Zone

