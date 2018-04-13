New Orleans man convicted in Motorcycle parking homicide

A New Orleans man who shot two people to death in a dispute over where they parked motorcycles was convicted of manslaughter and obstructing justice Friday.

A jury deliberated more than 4 1/2 hours before rendering an early morning split verdict against Ahmad Rainey, 35, who was charged with obstruction of justice and two counts of second-degree murder for the fatal shootings of Vernon Lewis and Daniel Millon on Dec. 28, 2015.

Each victim was 24 years old when slain at the Hidden Lakes Apartments in the 7000 block of Martin Dr. in New Orleans East.

Jurors found Rainey guilty of manslaughter in the death of Lewis and guilty of obstructing justice in a homicide case. The panel found Rainey not guilty of murder or any lesser charge in the death of Millon.

Lewis and Millon were visiting a friend at the apartment complex when they parked motorcycles in a public walkway area near the door of Rainey's residence. According to witnesses, an argument ensued after the men were asked to move the motorcycles, and Rainey fatally shot both men with an assault-style rifle at close range.

Sentencing is set for May 4.

