8 people arrested following fraudulent prescription investigation

Detectives arrested eight people in connection with a fraudulent prescription investigation in St. John Parish, according to the sheriff’s office.

Those arrested were LaShonda Melancon, 36, of Reserve; Shallon Dunmiles, 34, of Ama; Cortez Williams, 22, of Reserve; Wilfred Perrilloux, 42, of Reserve; Danielle Anderson, 35, of Reserve, Andrea Stalks, 42, of LaPlace, Ebony Stewart, 32, of Opelousas; and Danyelle Tuco, 31, of LaPlace.

The investigation began in early February when detectives received information that Dunmiles, a former medical assistant with Children’s Pediatric Clinic, was suspected of distributing fraudulent prescriptions.

Dunmiles allegedly forged more than 140 prescriptions under a local pediatrician’s medical license using both children’s identity and several suspects’ identity.

The fraudulent prescriptions were for several opiate-based medications including Promethazine with Codiene, Hydrocodone, and Oxycodone as well as other controlled medications such as Vyvanse, Adderall, and Lorazapam.

Detectives were able to conduct surveillance to identify and apprehend Perrilloux and Williams, who had illegally obtained Promethazine with Codiene using the fraudulent prescriptions, the sheriff’s office said.

The SJSO Special Operations Division then coordinated with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Bureau and executed a search warrant on Dunmiles’ residence and recovered a stolen prescription pad among other evidence.

Detectives identified the other suspects involved in obtaining fraudulent prescriptions. Judicial warrants were issued for Melancon, Anderson, Stalks, Stewart, and Tuco.

Williams was arrested February 15, 2018 and charged with two counts of obtaining legend drugs by misrepresentation or fraud. He was released February 15 on a $15,000 bond.

Perrilloux was arrested February 15, 2018 and charged with obtaining legend drugs by misrepresentation or fraud. He was released February 24, 2018 on a $7,500 bond.

Dunmiles was arrested February 16, 2018 for attempt or conspire to distribute or possess with intent to distributed a controlled dangerous substance (felony). She was released February 19, 2018 on a $30,000 bond.

Melancon was booked March 7, 2018 for 14 counts of attempt or conspire to distribute or possess with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substance (felony); and six counts of identity theft (felony). She is being held in custody in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

Tuco was arrested March 20, 2018 for conspiracy to obtain CDS by fraud (felony). She was released March 21, 2018 on a $75,000 bond.

Anderson was arrested March 28, 2018 for with identity theft (felony) and conspiracy to obtain a controlled dangerous substance by fraud (felony). She was released March 28, 2018 on a $15,000 bond.

Stewart was arrested March 28, 2018, charged with prohibited acts – obtaining controlled dangerous substance by fraud/forgery (felony) and conspiracy to obtain controlled dangerous substance by fraud (felony), She was released March 29, 2018 on a $15,000 bond.

Stalks was arrested March 29, 2018 and booked with conspiracy to obtain controlled dangerous substance by fraud (felony). She was released March 30, 2018 on a $7,500 bond.

