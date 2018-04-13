Ex-NOPD officer sentenced for mishandling evidence in Daryle Holloway killing

The former New Orleans police officer accused of mishandling a case that ended up in the death of his colleague was sentenced Friday.

Wardell Johnson received five years in custody with credit for the seven months he already served. Johnson pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice and malfeasance in office and resigned in 2015.

Holloway’s mother left in tears after hearing the sentencing.

Wardell was accused of destroying evidence of a box of bullets after responding to a domestic violence case involving Travis Boys, along with an improper pat down of Boys, who hid a gun that would later be used on Holloway.

“I don’t remember you ever saying sorry or claiming any responsibility for my son’s death,” Olander Holloway, the victim’s mother, said.

After her testimony, Johnson issued a statement to Holloway’s family saying he was sorry for what happened that day.

Orleans Criminal District Court Judge Karen Herman described Wardell’s actions as “atrocious,” but took into consideration his service in the Marines and police department.

