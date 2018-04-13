A man described by police as very nervous is arrested on meth charges

Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office say they arrested a 42-year-old man on drug charges after he appeared to be very nervous when they showed up at a home in Belle River early Friday.

Glenn Naquin of Pierre Part, Louisiana was with several other people when narcotic agents arrived as part of a drug investigation. Sheriff Leland Falcon says when the agents began to question everyone, they noticed Naquin became evasive and very nervous.

That's when agents conducted a pat-down search as a protective measure. Falcon says the agent found methamphetamine in his possession.

Naquin was placed under arrest, transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center and booked on charges of possession of meth. He remains in jail pending a bond hearing.

