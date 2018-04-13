FOX 8 honored with more national awards for investigative journalism

Lee Zurik and FOX 8 have been honored with two more national awards for investigative journalism

FOX 8 has been honored with a prestigious National Headliner Award for “State of Unrest,” an investigation by Lee Zurik and his investigative unit.

The investigation won the “Broadcast or cable television stations investigative reporting” category.

This follows on the heels of an Investigative Reporters & Editors certificate for the same investigation. A judge for the IRE said “State of Unrest” is a textbook example of watching the watchers.

“Reporters revealed payroll fraud, falsified documents, fixed tickets and padded expenses by the State Police in a yearlong investigation. Resignations, suspensions and criminal investigations quickly followed. In fact, the entire agency was shut down. This was a great example of how journalists can bring video, public records and key interviews together to produce a bulletproof accountability story.”

This week Zurik, FOX 8 and NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune were also announced as a finalist for a Peabody Award after groundbreaking investigations in health care. “Cracking the Code” and “Medical Waste” will compete against the best journalism in the country, including 60 Minutes, CNN, ABC, HBO and the BBC.

