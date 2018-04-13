New Saints WR Cameron Meredith is focusing on being ready for tr - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

New Saints WR Cameron Meredith is focusing on being ready for training camp

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Cameron Meredith missed the 2017 regular season with an injury. Source: Mark LaGrange
(WVUE) -

The Saints signed wide receiver Cameron Meredith to a two-year contract Thursday. The deal is worth $9.6 million.

Now the Saints hope he'll be ready to go for the regular season. Meredith tore his ACL and MCL in the 2017 preseason. Today, Meredith told reporters on a conference call his goal is to be ready for late July, early August.

"I'm gaining strength day-by-day. I'm excited to see how soon I can get back. The main objective for me is to do as much as I can with the trainers to get ready for the season. My goal is to get back for training camp. As long as there isn't any setbacks, anything like that, it shouldn't be a problem," said Cameron Meredith.

