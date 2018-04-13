David: Flash flood watch Saturday, severe storms expected

A flash flood watch will be issued on Saturday at 1 a.m. (FOX 8)

A powerful Spring storm is heading our way. Storms will rapidly develop across the region on Saturday. Damaging winds, tornadoes and flash flooding are all possible. Stay with FOX 8 for the latest. This has the potential to be quite dangerous.

The storms will clear the area by Saturday night.

Windy and much colder weather moves in on Sunday with highs struggling into the 60s even with April sun.

Next week looks gorgeous with cool starts and sunny dry days.

