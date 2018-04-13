David: Flash flood watch Saturday, severe storms expected

Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
A powerful Spring storm is heading our way. Storms will rapidly develop across the region on Saturday. Damaging winds, tornadoes and flash flooding are all possible.more>>
FOX 8 and Lee Zurik have been honored with two national awards for investigations into the Louisiana State Police and healthcare.more>>
Emergency officials across the state have started to prepare for this weekend's expected storms.more>>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.more>>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.more>>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.more>>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.more>>
We hear people say "go out with a bang" all the time, but a Columbia baby was born with a bang. While her parents' car was rolling to the nearest hospital, so was the camera!more>>
Facebook Live video takes you inside the standoff April 12 in Shreveport, showing the terror as it unfolds.more>>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.more>>
Bull City Burger in Durham, NC, is celebrating "Exotic Meat Month" - their creation - by offering a tarantula burger. It's like a normal burger, but with a tarantula.more>>
A teacher is facing charges of reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor for what some are calling a "fight club" in his classroom.more>>
