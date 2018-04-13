Teenager in critical condition after jumping out of school bus

A student is in critical condition after jumping out of a school bus (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after jumping out of a moving school bus, according to the New Orleans Police.

The bus was in the 3500 block of Burgundy St. on Thursday afternoon when the teenager told other passengers he wanted to leave at an unauthorized stop.

While the bus was moving, the teenager walked to the back, opened the emergency exit and jumped out.

He sustained significant injuries and is listed in critical condition.

The incident is being investigated as an accident with injury.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.