Anthony Davis and the Pelicans arrive in Portland for Game One

Written by: Chris Hagan, Sports Reporter
The Pelicans take their five-game win streak into the playoffs as the sixth-seed against the Trail Blazers. One of the staples of their recent success has been lightening the scoring load on Anthony Davis, making them a much more balanced team.

"A lot of guys stepped up and made plays. Throughout this whole season, guys have been stepping up, especially since DeMarcus Cousins went down. A lot of guys have stepped up and picked up their game to make sure the team wins," said Anthony Davis.

Among those making the biggest contributions lately, Rajon Rondo and Nikola Mirotic. But all year long, Jrue Holiday’s shown a tremendous chemistry with A-D, frequently making just as big of an impact in close games.

"We’ve always had this connection where playing with him is easy. Again, I’m pretty sure a lot guys have that connection with Anthony because he’s just that type of player. He’s a superstar that gets everybody else involved. He can definitely get other people shots, but at the same time, knows when to take over a game or be able to control the game," said Jrue Holiday.

Davis was injured for two games against the Trail Blazers, but in the two that he played and completed, he’s averaged 36 points per game. 

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

