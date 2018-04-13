S&WB: Pumps working, power available ahead of possible severe weather

Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
The former New Orleans police officer accused of mishandling a case that ended up in the death of his colleague was sentenced Friday. Wardell Johnson received five years in custody with credit for the seven months he already served. Johnson pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice and malfeasance in office and resigned in 2015. Holloway’s mother left in tears after hearing the sentencing. Wardell was accused of destroying evidence of a box of bullets after respo...more>>
The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans said it is preparing for potential heavy rainfall tomorrow (April 14). The National Weather Service is forecasting a slight to enhanced risk of severe weather for the New Orleans area for much of Saturday.more>>
A state representative requests a legislative audit of the lottery system used to enroll children in Orleans Parish Schools. This after, public outcry, that some children didn't get placed at any of the schools they requested.more>>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.more>>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.more>>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.more>>
Republican lawmakers cited additional education spending put into the two-year state budget bill as one of the main reasons the override was necessary.more>>
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.more>>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.more>>
Facebook Live video takes you inside the standoff April 12 in Shreveport, showing the terror as it unfolds.more>>
Although the temperatures are cooler today, the winds will still be high. This makes fire danger continue throughout the day.more>>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.more>>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.more>>
