Officials cancel Saturday of French Quarter Fest due to threat of severe weather

Written by: Tiffany Baptiste, Assignment Editor/Digital Content Producer
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Organizers of the French Quarter Festival have announced that they will be canceling the festival on Saturday due to the threat of severe weather.

The severe weather threat on Saturday includes damaging winds, large winds, hail, tornadoes, heavy rainfall and a flash flood watch.

Officials say that the full cancellation will include all outdoor and indoor performances and special events.

Emily Madero, President and CEO of French Quarter Festivals, Inc. released a statement saying:

"Our first priority is the safety of our attendees, artists, chefs, and community. This difficult decision comes after meeting with weather and security officials. We will resume full operations on Sunday and look forward to a day of music, food, and culture!"

The festival is set to reopen Sunday at 11 a.m.

