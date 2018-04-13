Officials cancel Saturday of French Quarter Fest due to threat of severe weather

Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
Organizers of the French Quarter Festival have announced that they will be canceling the festival on Saturday due to the threat of severe weather.more>>
Organizers of the French Quarter Festival have announced that they will be canceling the festival on Saturday due to the threat of severe weather.more>>
The former New Orleans police officer accused of mishandling a case that ended up in the death of his colleague was sentenced Friday. Wardell Johnson received five years in custody with credit for the seven months he already served. Johnson pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice and malfeasance in office and resigned in 2015. Holloway’s mother left in tears after hearing the sentencing. Wardell was accused of destroying evidence of a box of bullets after respo...more>>
The former New Orleans police officer accused of mishandling a case that ended up in the death of his colleague was sentenced Friday. Wardell Johnson received five years in custody with credit for the seven months he already served. Johnson pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice and malfeasance in office and resigned in 2015. Holloway’s mother left in tears after hearing the sentencing. Wardell was accused of destroying evidence of a box of bullets after respo...more>>
The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans said it is preparing for potential heavy rainfall tomorrow (April 14). The National Weather Service is forecasting a slight to enhanced risk of severe weather for the New Orleans area for much of Saturday.more>>
The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans said it is preparing for potential heavy rainfall tomorrow (April 14). The National Weather Service is forecasting a slight to enhanced risk of severe weather for the New Orleans area for much of Saturday.more>>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.more>>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.more>>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.more>>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.more>>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.more>>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.more>>
Republican lawmakers cited additional education spending put into the two-year state budget bill as one of the main reasons the override was necessary.more>>
Republican lawmakers cited additional education spending put into the two-year state budget bill as one of the main reasons the override was necessary.more>>
Her mother said she was in daycare`s when a boy beat her up. School officials tell a different story.more>>
Her mother said she was in daycare`s when a boy beat her up. School officials tell a different story.more>>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.more>>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.more>>
We hear people say "go out with a bang" all the time, but a Columbia baby was born with a bang. While her parents' car was rolling to the nearest hospital, so was the camera!more>>
We hear people say "go out with a bang" all the time, but a Columbia baby was born with a bang. While her parents' car was rolling to the nearest hospital, so was the camera!more>>
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.more>>
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.more>>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.more>>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.more>>
There’s something wild happening about 20 miles south of Montgomery in Hope Hull, Alabama.more>>
There’s something wild happening about 20 miles south of Montgomery in Hope Hull, Alabama.more>>