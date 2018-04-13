Tulane-Houston baseball postponed Saturday, doubleheader Sunday - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Tulane-Houston baseball postponed Saturday, doubleheader Sunday

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Tulane will play a doubleheader Saturday with Houston.
With nasty weather in the forecast Saturday, Tulane and Houston will play a doubleheader beginning at noon Sunday. Saturday’s game has been postponed to Sunday.

The first game on Sunday will be seven innings followed by a nine-inning game. The second game of the doubleheader will begin 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest.

Tickets for Saturday’s game can be exchanged for Sunday’s doubleheader or any future home game this season, except for the LSU game.

