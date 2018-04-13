LSU panel discusses sexual harassment in media, politics

Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
Former U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu said Thursday night that she is not sure what she would have done if she had still been in the Senate when fellow Democrats called on Sen. Al Franken to resign over sexual harassment allegations.more>>
Organizers of the French Quarter Festival have announced that they will be canceling the festival on Saturday due to the threat of severe weather.more>>
The former New Orleans police officer accused of mishandling a case that ended up in the death of his colleague was sentenced Friday. Wardell Johnson received five years in custody with credit for the seven months he already served. Johnson pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice and malfeasance in office and resigned in 2015. Holloway’s mother left in tears after hearing the sentencing. Wardell was accused of destroying evidence of a box of bullets after respo...more>>
The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans said it is preparing for potential heavy rainfall tomorrow (April 14). The National Weather Service is forecasting a slight to enhanced risk of severe weather for the New Orleans area for much of Saturday.more>>
The Pentagon said the U.S. and its allies targeted facilities involved in the manufacture and storage of chemical weapons.more>>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.more>>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.more>>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.more>>
Republican lawmakers cited additional education spending put into the two-year state budget bill as one of the main reasons the override was necessary.more>>
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.more>>
We hear people say "go out with a bang" all the time, but a Columbia baby was born with a bang. While her parents' car was rolling to the nearest hospital, so was the camera!more>>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.more>>
