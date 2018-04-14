Tulane rallies from double-digit deficit to beat Houston 17-16

Tulane erased a ten-run deficit to defeat Houston, 17-16. Tulane racked up 14 runs in the final four innings, including five in the final frame.

Trailing 16-13 in the ninth, Kody Hoese crushed a three-run homer to knot things up at 16. Jonathan Artigues scored the winning run on a passed ball.

Down by as many as 10, down by 5 in the 9th, you're gonna have to watch yourself to believe this Green Wave comeback! NEVER GIVE UP #RollWave ???? pic.twitter.com/K2PQ5YJrUd — Tulane Baseball (@GreenWaveBSB) April 14, 2018

With nasty weather in the forecast Saturday, Tulane and Houston will play a doubleheader beginning at noon Sunday. Saturday’s game has been postponed to Sunday.

The first game on Sunday will be seven innings followed by a nine-inning game. The second game of the doubleheader will begin 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest.

Tickets for Saturday’s game can be exchanged for Sunday’s doubleheader or any future home game this season, except for the LSU game.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved