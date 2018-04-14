Police find 1 dead after shooting in St. Roch neighborhood

Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in the St. Roch Neighborhood. The shooting was reported at the intersection of North Prieur and Franklin Avenue. Initial reports say one victim was found dead at the location. NOPD is investigating the incident and has not provided any additional information at this time.more>>
Former U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu said Thursday night that she is not sure what she would have done if she had still been in the Senate when fellow Democrats called on Sen. Al Franken to resign over sexual harassment allegations.more>>
Organizers of the French Quarter Festival have announced that they will be canceling the festival on Saturday due to the threat of severe weather.more>>
The former New Orleans police officer accused of mishandling a case that ended up in the death of his colleague was sentenced Friday. Wardell Johnson received five years in custody with credit for the seven months he already served. Johnson pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice and malfeasance in office and resigned in 2015. Holloway’s mother left in tears after hearing the sentencing. Wardell was accused of destroying evidence of a box of bullets after respo...more>>
The Pentagon said the U.S. and its allies targeted facilities involved in the manufacture and storage of chemical weapons.more>>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.more>>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.more>>
