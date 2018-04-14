Police find 1 dead after shooting in St. Roch neighborhood

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in the St. Roch Neighborhood that left one person dead and another two injured.

Just after 1 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to a call reporting a shooting at North Prieur St. and Franklin Avenue.

When police arrived, they found one victim dead at the location.

A brief time later, two additional victims arrived to the hospital by private conveyance. Police say the victims are connected to the same shooting incident. The victims’ condition is unknown at this time.

Names have not been released as the investigation is ongoing.

No further information is immediately available. FOX 8 will continue to update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.