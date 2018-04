National Weather Service issues Tornado Watch for parts of Metro Area until 2 p.m.

Watch live coverage here.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 47 IN

EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

Download the FOX 8 Weather App and News App here for ongoing coverage.



IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 PARISHES



IN SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA



ASCENSION ASSUMPTION EAST BATON ROUGE

EAST FELICIANA IBERVILLE JEFFERSON

LAFOURCHE LIVINGSTON ORLEANS

PLAQUEMINES POINTE COUPEE ST. BERNARD

ST. CHARLES ST. HELENA ST. JAMES

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST ST. TAMMANY TANGIPAHOA

TERREBONNE WASHINGTON WEST BATON ROUGE

WEST FELICIANA



IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES



IN SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI



AMITE HANCOCK PEARL RIVER

PIKE WALTHALL WILKINSON



THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADDIS, AMITE, BATON ROUGE,

BAY ST. LOUIS, BAYOU CANE, BAYOU SORREL, BELLE CHASSE, BOGALUSA,

BRUSLY, BURAS, CENTREVILLE, CHALMETTE, CLINTON, CONVENT,

COVINGTON, CROSSROADS, CUT OFF, DARLINGTON, DENHAM SPRINGS,

DESTREHAN, DEXTER, DIAMONDHEAD, DOLOROSA, DONALDSONVILLE,

EASLEYVILLE, EAST NEW ORLEANS, ENON, FELPS, FORT ADAMS,

FRANKLINTON, GALLIANO, GILLSBERG, GLOSTER, GONZALES, GRAMERCY,

GREENSBURG, HAMMOND, HOUMA, JACKSON, KENNER, LABADIEVILLE,

LACOMBE, LAPLACE, LAROSE, LETTSWORTH, LIBERTY, LIVONIA, LUTCHER,

MANDEVILLE, MCCOMB, MCNEIL, METAIRIE, MONTPELIER, NEW ORLEANS,

NEW ROADS, NORCO, PAINCOURTVILLE, PICAYUNE, PIERRE PART,

PLAQUEMINE, POINTE A LA HACHE, PONCHATOULA, PORT ALLEN,

PORT SULPHUR, PRAIRIEVILLE, RACELAND, RESERVE, ROBERT, SALEM,

SLIDELL, SMITHDALE, SPILLMAN, ST. FRANCISVILLE, THIBODAUX,

TYLERTOWN, VIOLET, WAKEFIELD, WALKER, WATSON, WAVELAND,

WHITE CASTLE, AND WOODVILLE.

