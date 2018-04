Tornado watches, warnings issued across New Orleans Metro Area

Watch live coverage here.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 47 IN

EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 PARISHES



IN SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA



ASCENSION ASSUMPTION EAST BATON ROUGE

EAST FELICIANA IBERVILLE JEFFERSON

LAFOURCHE LIVINGSTON ORLEANS

PLAQUEMINES POINTE COUPEE ST. BERNARD

ST. CHARLES ST. HELENA ST. JAMES

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST ST. TAMMANY TANGIPAHOA

TERREBONNE WASHINGTON WEST BATON ROUGE

WEST FELICIANA



IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES



IN SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI



AMITE HANCOCK PEARL RIVER

PIKE WALTHALL WILKINSON



THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADDIS, AMITE, BATON ROUGE,

BAY ST. LOUIS, BAYOU CANE, BAYOU SORREL, BELLE CHASSE, BOGALUSA,

BRUSLY, BURAS, CENTREVILLE, CHALMETTE, CLINTON, CONVENT,

COVINGTON, CROSSROADS, CUT OFF, DARLINGTON, DENHAM SPRINGS,

DESTREHAN, DEXTER, DIAMONDHEAD, DOLOROSA, DONALDSONVILLE,

EASLEYVILLE, EAST NEW ORLEANS, ENON, FELPS, FORT ADAMS,

FRANKLINTON, GALLIANO, GILLSBERG, GLOSTER, GONZALES, GRAMERCY,

GREENSBURG, HAMMOND, HOUMA, JACKSON, KENNER, LABADIEVILLE,

LACOMBE, LAPLACE, LAROSE, LETTSWORTH, LIBERTY, LIVONIA, LUTCHER,

MANDEVILLE, MCCOMB, MCNEIL, METAIRIE, MONTPELIER, NEW ORLEANS,

NEW ROADS, NORCO, PAINCOURTVILLE, PICAYUNE, PIERRE PART,

PLAQUEMINE, POINTE A LA HACHE, PONCHATOULA, PORT ALLEN,

PORT SULPHUR, PRAIRIEVILLE, RACELAND, RESERVE, ROBERT, SALEM,

SLIDELL, SMITHDALE, SPILLMAN, ST. FRANCISVILLE, THIBODAUX,

TYLERTOWN, VIOLET, WAKEFIELD, WALKER, WATSON, WAVELAND,

WHITE CASTLE, AND WOODVILLE.

St. Tammany-Livingston-St. John The Baptist-St. Charles-

Upper Jefferson-Orleans-Upper Plaquemines-Upper St. Bernard-

Lower Terrebonne-Lower Lafourche-Lower Jefferson-

Lower Plaquemines-Lower St. Bernard-Southern Tangipahoa-Hancock-

Harrison-Jackson-

Including The Cities Of Slidell, Mandeville, Covington, Lacombe,

Denham Springs, Watson, Walker, Laplace, Reserve, Destrehan,

Norco, Metairie, Kenner, East New Orleans, New Orleans,

Belle Chasse, Chalmette, Violet, Chauvin, Cocodrie, Dulac,

Montegut, Galliano, Cut Off, Golden Meadow, Leeville, Buras,

Pointe A La Hache, Port Sulphur, Boothville, Venice, Empire,

Myrtle Grove, Yscloskey, Hammond, Robert, Ponchatoula,

Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Diamondhead, Gulfport, Pascagoula,

Ocean Springs, Moss Point, Gautier, And St. Martin

424 Am Cdt Sat Apr 14, 2018



...Wind Advisory In Effect From 10 Am This Morning To 10 p.m. Cdt

This Evening...



The National Weather Service In New Orleans Has Issued A Wind

Advisory, Which Is In Effect From 10 Am This Morning To 10 Pm Cdt

This Evening.



* Timing...10 Am Through 10 Pm Today.



* Winds...20 To 25 Mph With Gusts Up To 35 Mph.



* Duration...12 Hours.



* Impacts...Travel Will Be Difficult Especially Over Open

Roadways. Light Weight And Some Unsecured Objects Such As Tents,

Tarpaulins And Trash Bins Will Be Blown Around In These

Conditions.



Precautionary/Preparedness Actions...



A Wind Advisory Means That Winds Of 26 To 39 Mph Are Expected.

Winds This Strong Can Make Driving Difficult...Especially For

High Profile Vehicles. Use Extra Caution.

