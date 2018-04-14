Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival canceled Saturday

Pontchatoula Strawberry Festival Inc. has announced that they will not open Saturday due to electrical issues.

The amount of rain they received is preventing crews from getting electricity to the stages, rides and booths.

The festival will reopen on Sunday at 10 a.m. with its Strawberry Auction.

Officials announced the cancelation on their festival Facebook page.

Heavy rains and strong winds passed through the Ponchatoula area today.

Friday, officials announced that their annual parade that was scheduled to take place this morning was canceled.

