Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival postponed until 4 p.m. Saturday

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in the St. Roch Neighborhood. The shooting was reported at the intersection of North Prieur and Franklin Avenue. Initial reports say one victim was found dead at the location. NOPD is investigating the incident and has not provided any additional information at this time.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in the St. Roch Neighborhood. The shooting was reported at the intersection of North Prieur and Franklin Avenue. Initial reports say one victim was found dead at the location. NOPD is investigating the incident and has not provided any additional information at this time.more>>
Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 47 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PMmore>>
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 47 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PMmore>>
Pontchatoula Strawberry Festival Inc. has announced that they will postpone the festival until 4 p.m. Saturday.more>>
Pontchatoula Strawberry Festival Inc. has announced that they will postpone the festival until 4 p.m. Saturday.more>>
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said Saturday strikes would increase Syria's resolve to "fight and crush terrorism in every inch" of the country.more>>
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said Saturday strikes would increase Syria's resolve to "fight and crush terrorism in every inch" of the country.more>>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.more>>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.more>>
Israel says in response to the American-led strike in Syria that the Middle Eastern country's "murderous actions" put itself in danger.more>>
Israel says in response to the American-led strike in Syria that the Middle Eastern country's "murderous actions" put itself in danger.more>>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.more>>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.more>>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.more>>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.more>>