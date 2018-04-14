Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival postponed until 4 p.m. Saturday - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival postponed until 4 p.m. Saturday

Written by: Tiffany Baptiste, Assignment Editor/Digital Content Producer
PONCHATOULA, LA (WVUE) -

Pontchatoula Strawberry Festival Inc. has announced that they will postpone the festival until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Officials announced the delay on their festival Facebook page.

Heavy rains and strong winds are expected to pass through the Ponchatoula area today.

Friday, officials announced that their annual parade that was scheduled to take place this morning was canceled. 

