Entergy: More than 1300 in Uptown New Orleans and more than 2100 in Tangipahoa Parish without power

Written by: Tiffany Baptiste, Assignment Editor/Digital Content Producer
Entergy Louisiana is reporting thousands of customers are without power in Orleans and Tangipahoa Parishes. 

Heavy rains and winds moved through the area Saturday morning causing the power outages.

Officials report that more than 1300 residents in Uptown New Orleans and more than 2100 people are without power in the Kentwood area. 

Entergy says crews are working to restore power those areas as soon as possible.

Entergy estimates that power will be restored in New Orleans by 2:30 p.m. They estimate that power will be restored to the Kentwood area by 10 p.m. Saturday night.

