Entergy reports more than 2100 without power in Kentwood area

Entergy Louisiana is reporting that more than 2100 customers are currently without power in the Kentwood area.
Heavy rains and winds moved through the area Saturday morning causing the power outages.
Entergy says crews are working to restore power to the area as soon as possible. They estimate that power will be restored to the area by 10 p.m. Saturday night.
