Causeway Bridge closed in both directions due to severe weather - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Causeway Bridge closed in both directions due to severe weather

Written by: Tiffany Baptiste, Assignment Editor/Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Causeway Comission Source: Causeway Comission
(WVUE) -

Click here for live severe weather coverage.  

The Causeway Bridge has been closed in both directions due to severe weather according to Causeway officials.

Officials announced the closure just around 10:45 a.m.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.  

Heavy rains moved into the area Saturday morning prompting the closure. 

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly