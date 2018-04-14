Causeway Bridge reopened in both directions - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Causeway Bridge reopened in both directions

Written by: Tiffany Baptiste, Assignment Editor/Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Causeway Comission Source: Causeway Comission
(WVUE) -

Click here for live severe weather coverage.  

The Causeway Bridge has been reopened in both directions according to Causeway officials.

The bridge was reopened just after 11:30 a.m. 

Officials closed the bridge around 10:45 a.m. due to heavy rains in the area. 

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly