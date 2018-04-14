Causeway Bridge reopened in both directions

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in the St. Roch Neighborhood. The shooting was reported at the intersection of North Prieur and Franklin Avenue. Initial reports say one victim was found dead at the location. NOPD is investigating the incident and has not provided any additional information at this time.more>>
Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
Pontchatoula Strawberry Festival Inc. has announced that they will postpone the festival until 4 p.m. Saturday.more>>
Entergy Louisiana is reporting thousands of customers are without power in Orleans and Tangipahoa Parishes.more>>
Off and on rain and storms will continue this afternoon. Street flooding will be a possibility.more>>
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said Saturday strikes would increase Syria's resolve to "fight and crush terrorism in every inch" of the country.more>>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.more>>
Due to inclement weather, the Tuscaloosa Regional Air Show is cancelled for Saturday.more>>
Her mother said she was in daycare`s when a boy beat her up. School officials tell a different story.more>>
Severe storms took the life of an innocent two-year-old girl early Saturday morning.more>>
