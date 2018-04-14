David: Street flooding still possible

Off and on rain and storms will continue this afternoon. Street flooding will be a possibility. The threat for tornadoes and damaging winds have decreased and the threat has moved east.

The storms will clear the area by this evening.

Windy and much colder weather moves in on Sunday with highs struggling into the 60s even with April sun.

Next week looks gorgeous with cool starts and sunny dry days.

