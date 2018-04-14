Anthony Davis not satisfied with just another trip to playoffs

Anthony Davis enters the playoffs after another one of his best regular seasons where he averaged a career-high in points with a fifth straight year averaging a double-double, but that means very little to him right now. Davis knows legacies are built with postseason wins.

"Our goal is not to just get in the playoffs but make some noise," says Davis. "Of course it feels good to be back here, but we don't want to be one of those teams that say they got in just to get in."

That means they can't afford to take a single night off. From the opening tip of game one, they have to be locked in, especially in one of the NBA's most hostile environments.

"We want to come out and try to get one or maybe both here and go back home and try to get some wins there," says Davis.

The key to stealing a game or two here in Portland is obviously slowing down the Trail Blazers guard combination of Dame Lillard and C.J. McCollum, who both average more than 21 points per game. The Pelicans say it will take a true team effort, inside and out, to keep them from taking over a game and getting the crowd behind them.

