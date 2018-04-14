Many across metro area keep close eye on flooded streets

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in the St. Roch Neighborhood. The shooting was reported at the intersection of North Prieur and Franklin Avenue. Initial reports say one victim was found dead at the location. NOPD is investigating the incident and has not provided any additional information at this time.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in the St. Roch Neighborhood. The shooting was reported at the intersection of North Prieur and Franklin Avenue. Initial reports say one victim was found dead at the location. NOPD is investigating the incident and has not provided any additional information at this time.more>>
Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
For the first time in the history of the New Orleans Police Department a pair of officers became the first same-sex couple promoted together.more>>
For the first time in the history of the New Orleans Police Department a pair of officers became the first same-sex couple promoted together.more>>
What we’re seeing now before tip-off is just a fraction of what to expect if the Moda Center crowd gets going during Saturday night’s game.more>>
What we’re seeing now before tip-off is just a fraction of what to expect if the Moda Center crowd gets going during Saturday night’s game.more>>
From St. John the Baptist Parish to Jefferson Parish, several streets overflowed from Saturday's downpour.more>>
From St. John the Baptist Parish to Jefferson Parish, several streets overflowed from Saturday's downpour.more>>
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.more>>
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.more>>
Videos showing two black men handcuffed and removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks have drawn outrage and prompted police investigation.more>>
Videos showing two black men handcuffed and removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks have drawn outrage and prompted police investigation.more>>
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.more>>
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.more>>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.more>>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.more>>
Aaron Amundson, principal at Bluffview Intermediate School is accused of giving a student a chemical burn.more>>
Aaron Amundson, principal at Bluffview Intermediate School is accused of giving a student a chemical burn.more>>