NOPD: Horse reported missing from Algiers neighborhood

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in the St. Roch Neighborhood. The shooting was reported at the intersection of North Prieur and Franklin Avenue. Initial reports say one victim was found dead at the location. NOPD is investigating the incident and has not provided any additional information at this time.more>>
Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
From St. John the Baptist Parish to Jefferson Parish, several streets overflowed from Saturday's downpour.more>>
New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a horse that is reported missing out of an Algiers neighborhood.more>>
Off and on rain and storms will continue this afternoon. Street flooding will be a possibility.more>>
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.more>>
Videos showing two black men handcuffed and removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks have drawn outrage and prompted police investigation.more>>
Police are responding to a shooting where a victim was found inside Columbia Place Mall on Saturday.more>>
Aaron Amundson, principal at Bluffview Intermediate School is accused of giving a student a chemical burn.more>>
Severe storms took the life of an innocent two-year-old girl early Saturday morning.more>>
