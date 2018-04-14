NOPD: Horse reported missing from Algiers neighborhood

New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a horse that is reported missing out of an Algiers neighborhood.

According to police, an American quarter horse named Sparky was last seen Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in its stall in the 1700 block of General Collins Avenue. At 7:30 a.m. Friday, he was discovered missing and the rear fencing of the stables appeared to have been damaged.

Sparky is described as a brown sorrel quarter horse who is 18-years-old.

If you have any information that could help locate Sparky, you are asked to call NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.

