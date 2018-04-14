NOPD officers become first same-sex married couple promoted together

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in the St. Roch Neighborhood. The shooting was reported at the intersection of North Prieur and Franklin Avenue. Initial reports say one victim was found dead at the location. NOPD is investigating the incident and has not provided any additional information at this time.more>>
Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
While the metro area didn't see the heavy winds initially forecasted, it was hammered with inches of rain.more>>
For the first time in the history of the New Orleans Police Department a pair of officers became the first same-sex couple promoted together.more>>
What we’re seeing now before tip-off is just a fraction of what to expect if the Moda Center crowd gets going during Saturday night’s game.more>>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.more>>
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.more>>
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.more>>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.more>>
An Apple memo says the company caught 29 people leaking information, 12 of whom were arrested.more>>
