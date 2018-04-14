NOPD officers become first same-sex married couple promoted together

For the first time in the history of the New Orleans Police Department a pair of officers becomes first same-sex couple promoted together. Tyra Pruitt and Debra Normand were recognized, Friday, as two of four NOPD officers who were promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

According to the NOPD, Pruitt and Normand, who have known each other for 10 years, were married last fall. Both were vacationing in Honduras when they learned of their promotions. They have served nearly 30 years with the NOPD, which included work in homicides, child abuse and property and person crimes.

The two other officers who were promoted were Sgt. Evan Cox and Sgt. Nigel Daggs.

