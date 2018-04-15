Pelicans extinguish Blazers 97-95, lead series 1-0

It's been seven long years since the Pelicans franchise notched a playoff win, but that futility finally ended Saturday night in Portland with a 97-95 victory.

Anthony Davis scored a game-high 35 points, and pulled down 14 rebounds. It's AD's first career playoff triumph.

"Very important to AD not just win a game, but to win a series," said Pels Head Coach Alvin Gentry.

Jrue Holiday contributed with 21 points on the evening, and made some huge stops on the defensive side of the court, including a key block on Pat Connaughton at the end of the contest.

“I think Jrue Holiday is the best two-way player in the NBA," said Gentry.

Nikola Mirotic racked up 21 points, and Rajon Rondo tied a playoff franchise record with 17 assists.

The Pelicans biggest lead of the contest was 19 points, 69-50 in the third quarter.

This is the first time in three years the Pelicans are in the postseason. In 2015, the Warriors swept Davis and the Pelicans.

Game Two is Tuesday night in Portland. Tip set for 9 p.m. Central Time.

