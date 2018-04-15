Mother, son shot in early morning double shooting

New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting that sent a mother and her son to the hospital.

Police reported the shooting just before 5:30 a.m. in the Gentilly Area. It happened in the 3400 block of New Orleans Street.

Officials say, a 7-year-old boy was shot in the stomach, and his mother was shot foot. Both are being treated at a local hospital, police said. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No further information is immediately available. FOX 8 will continue to update this story as it develops.

