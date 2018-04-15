Mother, son shot in early morning double shooting

The NOPD is investigating a double shooting that occurred in the 3400 block of New Orleans Street. Initial reports show two victims---- a mother and her son---- each suffering from a gunshot wound. The male victim is a 7-year-old juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. The female victim is suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in the St. Roch Neighborhood. The shooting was reported at the intersection of North Prieur and Franklin Avenue. Initial reports say one victim was found dead at the location. NOPD is investigating the incident and has not provided any additional information at this time.more>>
Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
It's been seven long years since the Pelicans franchise notched a playoff win, but that futility finally ended Saturday night in Portland with a 97-95 victory.more>>
While the metro area didn't see the heavy winds initially forecasted, it was hammered with inches of rain.more>>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.more>>
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.more>>
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.more>>
Videos showing two black men handcuffed and removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks have drawn outrage and prompted police investigation.more>>
The father says if action isn’t taken in the matter, he’ll be forced to pull his daughter, the only girl in the league, from her team.more>>
