Woman and child shot in early morning double shooting, suspect arrested

Woman and child shot in early morning double shooting, suspect arrested

Written by: Stephanie Eure, News Content Specialist
Connect
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Two people are injured and a suspect is in custody following a double shooting in the Seventh Ward, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of New Orleans Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot and a 7-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Both are listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

Police say a suspect has been arrested in the shooting but they have not yet released the suspect’s name. 

