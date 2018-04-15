Woman and child shot in early morning double shooting, suspect arrested

Two people are injured and a suspect is in custody following a double shooting in the Seventh Ward, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of New Orleans Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot and a 7-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Both are listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

Police say a suspect has been arrested in the shooting but they have not yet released the suspect’s name.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.