LSP: One killed, another injured after head-on collision in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana State police say one man is dead following a head-on collision in Terrebonne Parish.

The fatal crash happened just before 2 a.m. on LA 659 just north of LA 24 in Houma.

According to investigators, a 2014 Chevy Silverado driven 26-year-old Brodie Matherne of Bourg was traveling northbound on LA 659 when for reasons unknown he crossed the center line into southbound traffic on LA 659. Matherne then struck a 2014 Nissan Altima head-on.

The driver of the Nissan Altima, 52-year-old Roy Neil of Montegut was pronounced dead at the scene by the Terrebonne Parish Corner’s Office. His front seat passenger suffered moderate injuries in the crash and was airlifted to University Medical Center for treatment.

Matherne only suffered minor injuries in the crash.

It is currently unknown if impairment played a part in the crash. State Police say toxicology tests are pending for both drivers.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

