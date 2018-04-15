NOPD: Woman robbed of purse and two bags in Lower Garden Distric - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

NOPD: Woman robbed of purse and two bags in Lower Garden District

Written by: Tiffany Baptiste, Assignment Editor/Digital Content Producer
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department says a woman was robbed of her bags in the Lower Garden District Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of Euterpe Street.

According to the victim, she observed a black male standing next to a silver vehicle when she exited her vehicle at the location. After, the victim says she went to her trunk and retrieved two bags and her purse.

As the victim began walking, the man approached her from behind and punched her in the face knocking her to the ground. Once on the ground, the suspect pulled her bags from her and ran back to the vehicle where he got in and fled the scene.

The suspect was seen fleeing westbound on Euterpe St. and then making a right turn on Camp Street.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. 

