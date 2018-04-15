NOPD: Man carjacked by woman and her son in Central City

New Orleans Police Department is investigating a carjacking in Central City late Friday night.

The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Freret Street.

According to the victim, he was driving in an unknown area when he picked a woman and her son. While he was driving around, the son who was in the back seat of the vehicle began to choke him while the woman went through his pockets.

The victim opened the door of the vehicle and fell out. The female then jumped into the driver’s seat and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle in an unknown direction.

The incident remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

