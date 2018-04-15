Man injured in Gentilly shooting

Two people are injured and a suspect is in custody following a double shooting in the Seventh Ward, according to the New Orleans Police Department.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in the St. Roch Neighborhood. The shooting was reported at the intersection of North Prieur and Franklin Avenue. Initial reports say one victim was found dead at the location. NOPD is investigating the incident and has not provided any additional information at this time.more>>
Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Gentilly Friday afternoon.more>>
A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.more>>
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.more>>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.more>>
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.more>>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.more>>
