Man injured in Gentilly shooting

Written by: Tiffany Baptiste, Assignment Editor/Digital Content Producer
Source: NOPD Source: NOPD
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Gentilly Friday afternoon.

Police reported the shooting just before 2:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Lafaye Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where his condition is currently unknown.

The shooting remains under investigation. 

