Zack: A sunny, nice stretch of weather

After a total washout to start the weekend, your Sunday made up for it with an abundance of sunshine and much cooler temperatures.

Sunday night those gusty winds will start to subside setting the stage for quite the chill by morning. Most locations on the North Shore will likely see lows dip into the upper 30s as places south of the lake bottom out in the mid 40s. There is the possibility for those far inland areas north of the lake to see some patchy frost.

There isn’t much change expected in the forecast over the next few days as high pressure will dominate leading to plentiful sunshine through at least the middle of the week. Highs will start to recover each day as we get to near 70 on Monday, with upper 70s expected by Tuesday.

Slowly the humidity will increase by Wednesday as a front tries to make it down to us. This front will have very little moisture to work with so all it will do is just act to reinforce the nice weather.

Our next significant chance for rain looks to be about a week away which coincides with yet another weekend.

