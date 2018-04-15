Tulane Police, NOPD investigating alleged off-campus sexual assault

Two people are injured and a suspect is in custody following a double shooting in the Seventh Ward, according to the New Orleans Police Department.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in the St. Roch Neighborhood. The shooting was reported at the intersection of North Prieur and Franklin Avenue. Initial reports say one victim was found dead at the location. NOPD is investigating the incident and has not provided any additional information at this time.more>>
Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.more>>
As the NBA Playoffs typically go, nothing comes easy. The Pelicans took a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter, and needed every bit of that 12-point advantage down the stretch against the Blazers' sharp shooting Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.more>>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.more>>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.more>>
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.more>>
R. Lee Ermey, an American actor and decorated Marine, passed away Sunday at the age of 74, according to his longtime manager, Bill Rogin.more>>
