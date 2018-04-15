Tulane Police, NOPD investigating alleged off-campus sexual assault

Tulane Police and the New Orleans Police Department are investigating an alleged sexual assault, involving a student, that reportedly occurred off-campus. The alleged assault occurred in the 5100 block of South Claiborne Avenue.

According to police, the student and a friend said that they met two people at an Uptown establishment and later went back to the student's home. A group of men, who are known to the two individuals and who met the student and the friend at the Uptown establishment arrived at the student's home a short time later. The group of men then reportedly began engaging in unwanted acts with the student and friend, before leaving.

The student and friend reported the assault to police but could not provide a description of the men, only saying that they believe the men were not Tulane students.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call the Tulane Police Department at 504-865-5381 or the NOPD at 504-821-2222.

