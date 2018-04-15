Pels take Blazers best punch and fight back for win

As the NBA Playoffs typically go, nothing comes easy. The Pelicans took a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter, and needed every bit of that 12-point advantage down the stretch against the Blazers' sharp shooting Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.more>>
The No. 19 LSU baseball team trailed Tennessee 7-3 entering the top of the ninth inning.more>>
It's been seven long years since the Pelicans franchise notched a playoff win, but that futility finally ended Saturday night in Portland with a 97-95 victory.more>>
The LSU baseball team clinched a big SEC series win with a 14-5 drubbing of Tennessee Saturday night at a damp and cold Alex Box Stadium.more>>
